Short Interest in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Drops By 25.6%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 285,186 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 383,545 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,565 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $153.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,861. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

