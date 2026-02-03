Morgan Lee Lekstrom Buys 23,500 Shares of Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX) Stock

Biosig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:STEX – Get Free Report) Director Morgan Lee Lekstrom purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,650. This trade represents a 29.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Morgan Lee Lekstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 29th, Morgan Lee Lekstrom acquired 2,500 shares of Biosig Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $9,250.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Morgan Lee Lekstrom acquired 23,000 shares of Biosig Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Morgan Lee Lekstrom bought 5,500 shares of Biosig Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $17,160.00.

On Friday, January 23rd, Morgan Lee Lekstrom purchased 41,000 shares of Biosig Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $128,330.00.

Biosig Technologies Price Performance

Biosig Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,008. Biosig Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Biosig Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biosig Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Biosig Technologies Company Profile

Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX) is a medical technology company focused on developing advanced signal acquisition and processing solutions for cardiac electrophysiology. The company’s work centers on improving the clarity and interpretability of intracardiac signals captured during electrophysiology procedures, with the goal of helping clinicians identify arrhythmogenic substrates and make more informed procedural decisions.

Its primary offering is a signal-processing platform that combines proprietary hardware and software to amplify, filter and display intracardiac electrical activity with reduced noise and distortion.

