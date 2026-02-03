Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kirby (KEX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kirby (NYSE: KEX):

1/30/2026 – Kirby had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Kirby had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Kirby had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Kirby had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Kirby had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $131.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Kirby had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Kirby had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Kirby had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $128.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 10,413 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $1,118,564.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,259.20. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total transaction of $3,163,331.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 79,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,543.69. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 57,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,544 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America’s largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby’s fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby’s Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

