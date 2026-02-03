First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHIGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $23.9040, with a volume of 33923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Novem Group raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

