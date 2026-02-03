First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $23.9040, with a volume of 33923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
