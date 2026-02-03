Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.250-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spire also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 5.650-5.850 EPS.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,092. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Spire has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. Spire had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Spire from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.36.

More Spire News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spire this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat and solid year-over-year growth: Adjusted EPS was $1.77 vs. $1.34 a year ago and topped consensus estimates (Zacks $1.62; other street estimates ~ $1.53). Revenue rose ~13.9% YoY, signaling demand and rate recovery in the utility segments. Zacks: Spire Q1 Earnings

Q1 EPS beat and solid year-over-year growth: Adjusted EPS was $1.77 vs. $1.34 a year ago and topped consensus estimates (Zacks $1.62; other street estimates ~ $1.53). Revenue rose ~13.9% YoY, signaling demand and rate recovery in the utility segments. Positive Sentiment: Guidance affirmed and modestly favorable vs. consensus: Management reiterated FY26 adjusted EPS of $5.25–$5.45 and FY27 of $5.65–$5.85 (FY26 midpoint slightly above consensus). That combination of a beat plus steady-to-improving guidance reduces near-term execution risk. PR Newswire: Q1 Results & Guidance

Guidance affirmed and modestly favorable vs. consensus: Management reiterated FY26 adjusted EPS of $5.25–$5.45 and FY27 of $5.65–$5.85 (FY26 midpoint slightly above consensus). That combination of a beat plus steady-to-improving guidance reduces near-term execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Press materials available: Company released the full press release and slide deck (useful for details on segment performance — Spire Missouri and Spire Alabama drove gas utility growth). Slide Deck / Press Release

Press materials available: Company released the full press release and slide deck (useful for details on segment performance — Spire Missouri and Spire Alabama drove gas utility growth). Neutral Sentiment: Corporate actions — preferred stock redemption amended: The company amended the redemption of its 5.90% Series A preferred shares. This is a financing/capital structure item investors should note but it’s not an earnings driver. PR Newswire: Preferred Redemption

Corporate actions — preferred stock redemption amended: The company amended the redemption of its 5.90% Series A preferred shares. This is a financing/capital structure item investors should note but it’s not an earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated filing flagged: A Dimensional Fund Advisors Form 8.3 referenced “Spire Healthcare Group PLC” — this is a different company and not material to Spire Inc. (SR). GlobeNewswire: Dimensional Form 8.3

Institutional Trading of Spire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Spire by 1,031.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

Featured Articles

