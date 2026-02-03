Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.8450, with a volume of 386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,274,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after buying an additional 50,198 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 539,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 385,730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 294,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility. SCHY was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

