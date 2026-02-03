ATI (NYSE:ATI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $137.00 and last traded at $126.8580, with a volume of 330105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.77.
The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and solid margins — ATI reported adjusted Q4 EPS of $0.93 vs. Street $0.89 and adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.7%, showing margin improvement that supports higher valuation multiples. ATI Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance raised above consensus — ATI set adjusted EPS guidance of $3.99–$4.27 for FY?2026 versus consensus ~$3.91, signaling stronger full?year profitability expectations. ATI Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Q1 guidance roughly in line with estimates — Q1 adjusted EPS guidance of $0.83–$0.89 versus consensus $0.86; range includes consensus but the lower bound leaves room for downside risk. ATI Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Strong cash generation — FY?2025 operating cash flow of $614M and adjusted free cash flow guidance of $430M–$490M support balance?sheet strength and potential capital returns. ATI Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Aerospace & defense concentration — 68% of Q4 sales are to aero/defense, which supports growth while keeping ATI exposed to defense cycle and OEM aircraft demand swings. ATI Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate housekeeping — Shareholders approved the PSE exit; procedural change with limited direct operational impact. ATI shareholders OK PSE exit
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP vs. adjusted disparity and matched revenue — GAAP Q4 net income attributable was $97M ($0.69/sh), materially below the adjusted $0.93 figure; revenue only matched estimates, which could temper enthusiasm if investors favor GAAP results. ATI Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term margin/test risk — Analyst previews flagged that margin gains must sustain against aerospace demand trends; Q1 guidance lower bound below consensus keeps near?term performance under scrutiny. ATI Earnings on Deck as Margin Gains Test Aerospace Momentum
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at ATI
In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total value of $5,900,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 246,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,244,546.92. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,029,945.67. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,663,599.86. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,989. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,726,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ATI by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,201 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in ATI by 153.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,534,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,785,000 after buying an additional 929,333 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ATI by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,923,000 after acquiring an additional 702,656 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ATI by 552.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 609,874 shares during the period.
ATI Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.84.
ATI Company Profile
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.
