ATI (NYSE:ATI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $137.00 and last traded at $126.8580, with a volume of 330105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.77.

The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS.

Key ATI News

Here are the key news stories impacting ATI this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ATI from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total value of $5,900,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 246,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,244,546.92. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,029,945.67. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,663,599.86. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,989. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,726,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ATI by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,201 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in ATI by 153.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,534,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,785,000 after buying an additional 929,333 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ATI by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,923,000 after acquiring an additional 702,656 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ATI by 552.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 609,874 shares during the period.

ATI Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.84.

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

