Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s current price.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aptiv from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 432,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,799. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,515. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Aptiv by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,754,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $665,433,000 after acquiring an additional 111,506 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,579,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,946 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,523,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $389,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,276 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Aptiv by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,194,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,385,000 after purchasing an additional 948,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,381,000 after purchasing an additional 315,824 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Aptiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Aptiv this week:

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.