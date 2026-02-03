Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Ono Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 9.75%.The firm had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.58 million.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLF opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.25.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., founded in 1717 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is a research?based pharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development and marketing of innovative therapies. With origins as a traditional pharmacy, Ono has grown into a global biopharmaceutical entity focused on delivering new treatment options across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and antiviral diseases. The company conducts comprehensive research programs spanning early drug discovery through to clinical development.

One of Ono’s most recognized products is the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, marketed in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb under the trade name Opdivo.

