US Capital Advisors Comments on Targa Resources Q4 Earnings

Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 target price on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $198.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $144.14 and a 12-month high of $211.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 475.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $498,327.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,748.81. The trade was a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $3,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,557.19. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

