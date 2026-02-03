Brokers Issue Forecasts for KULR Technology Group FY2027 Earnings

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for KULR Technology Group in a report released on Monday, February 2nd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.04. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19.

Institutional Trading of KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes. The company's technologies are used in electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.