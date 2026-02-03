Brokers Issue Forecasts for KULR Technology Group FY2027 Earnings

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for KULR Technology Group in a report released on Monday, February 2nd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.
KULR Technology Group Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.04. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19.
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes. The company's technologies are used in electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.
