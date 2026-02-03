Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 274,915 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,306,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,915 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $48,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCAF. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 244,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 39,054 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,725,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,155,000 after buying an additional 195,072 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 351,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 31,877 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 269,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.