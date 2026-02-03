Q2 EPS Forecast for AMN Healthcare Services Cut by Analyst

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $834.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $30.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $19,176,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 932,269 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 307.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 651,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 491,454 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 321.4% during the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 639,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 488,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,227,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc (NYSE: AMN) is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.