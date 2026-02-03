FY2025 EPS Estimates for Venture Global Cut by Analyst

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Venture Global in a report issued on Monday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. US Capital Advisors has a “Moderate Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Venture Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Venture Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank set a $9.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Venture Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $8.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Venture Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Venture Global Trading Down 7.9%

NYSE VG opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Venture Global has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Venture Global had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Venture Global’s quarterly revenue was up 259.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Venture Global news, VP Fory Musser sold 42,901 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $334,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $6,890,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $22,904,729. Corporate insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Venture Global by 147.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620,863 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Venture Global by 520.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,279,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,053 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Venture Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,489,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Venture Global by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,731,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,973,000 after purchasing an additional 344,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Venture Global by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 979,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 386,603 shares in the last quarter.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

