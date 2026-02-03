Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Portmeirion Group Trading Down 1.2%

PMP opened at GBX 96.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.93. Portmeirion Group has a 52-week low of GBX 90 and a 52-week high of GBX 195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.28 million, a P/E ratio of 152.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

About Portmeirion Group

“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”

Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical. Recognised around the world, our brands have a combined history of over 700 years.

With a consistent track record of growth, our revenue is generated from a variety of different channels, markets, currencies and product categories.

