Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $149.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Oshkosh from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of OSK opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $158.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 908.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 913,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,481,000 after acquiring an additional 822,874 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 22.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,858,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,587,000 after purchasing an additional 529,907 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $59,709,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $63,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

