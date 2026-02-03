Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EVO opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Evotec has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Evotec by 62.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Evotec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Evotec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec’s service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

