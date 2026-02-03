SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $2,446,537.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 794,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,168,090.72. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $1,142,228.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 138,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,684.96. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,245 shares of company stock worth $4,362,815. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 840.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

