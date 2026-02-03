TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Equities researchers at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aktis Oncology to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. Aktis Oncology has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $29.16.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm bought 1,112,777 shares of Aktis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,029,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 10,260,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,681,152. This represents a 12.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim purchased 835,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $15,030,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,671,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,092,850. This represents a 17.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,117,776 shares of company stock worth $110,119,968. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ: AKTS) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of new therapies for cancer. The firm concentrates on advancing oncology candidates through research and development with the goal of addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Its work emphasizes targeted and precision approaches intended to improve the safety and efficacy profiles of cancer treatments.

The company’s activities include laboratory research, preclinical studies and clinical development as it advances its pipeline programs toward regulatory milestones.

