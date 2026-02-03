American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up 1.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $378,577.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,734.80. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $546,853.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,488.83. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,357. 23.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Barclays raised Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

NASDAQ Z opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59.

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

