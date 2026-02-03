AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 340.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,137 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,762,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,188,000 after purchasing an additional 369,539 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,885,000 after purchasing an additional 185,752 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,452,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after buying an additional 196,578 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,888,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,583,000 after buying an additional 1,233,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.0876 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

