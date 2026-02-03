New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,774 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,774 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Roadhouse worth $13,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $53,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 51.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.29.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $182.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $199.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.81 and its 200-day moving average is $173.47.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,500. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh J. Carroll sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.27, for a total transaction of $167,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,118.58. This represents a 35.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $2,320,920. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand?cut steaks, fall?off?the?bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western?themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made?from?scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family?friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high?quality steaks with an approachable, community?oriented atmosphere.

