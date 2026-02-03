Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $4.44 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,857 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 target price on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $134.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.77.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.35 and a 52 week high of $165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average of $121.21.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

