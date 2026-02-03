SAP SE $SAP Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SAP worth $322,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in SAP by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $242,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 49.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $2,681,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

SAP stock opened at $207.24 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $195.12 and a 1 year high of $313.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.91. The firm has a market cap of $254.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on?premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in?memory database and platform.

