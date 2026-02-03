Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets on LMT this morning, lifting sentiment as several firms bumped their targets into the $650–$695 range (and one to $611). These coordinated target raises are a primary near?term bullish catalyst for the stock. Price Target Raised to $695.00 Price Target Raised to $680.00 Price Target Raised to $670.00 Price Target Raised to $650.00 Price Target Raised to $611.00
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital issued a Buy on LMT, an upgrade that likely contributed to intraday strength and helped push momentum among investors. Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gets a Buy from RBC Capital
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction coverage notes LMT trading higher following analyst activity, reinforcing that upgrades/targets are moving near?term flows. Trading 1.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell about 14.8% in January, which reduces potential short?squeeze risk and indicates less bearish positioning heading into earnings updates and catalyst events. Short Interest Down 14.8% in January
- Positive Sentiment: Programmatic progress: Lockheed completed the first operational test phase for its A4 radar — a technical milestone that supports future contract value and product credibility. Lockheed Martin Completes First Operational Test Phase For A4 Radar
- Neutral Sentiment: UBS/TipRanks reiterated a Hold on LMT with a $663 target, noting segment growth and cash?flow strengths but flagging pension normalization and delayed free?cash?flow inflection — a mixed take that supports a neutral view for longer?term upside. Lockheed Martin: Segment Growth and Cash Flow Strength Offset…
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention metrics show LMT is a trending stock on platforms like Zacks, which can amplify short?term volume swings but is not a directional fundamental driver by itself. Here is What to Know Beyond Why Lockheed Martin…
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundup: some publications list LMT among industrials with neutral analyst consensus — indicating mixed sentiment across the sell side. Analysts Are Neutral on These Industrial Goods Stocks
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
NYSE:LMT opened at $635.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $645.67.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold’s getting scarce.
- End of America Update
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.