Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $592.88.

Read Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $635.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $645.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.