What is Noble Financial’s Forecast for AZZ FY2028 Earnings?

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial lifted their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZZ in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 30th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.91. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for AZZ’s FY2029 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.89%.The firm had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZZ. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AZZ from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price target on AZZ in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ opened at $127.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.13. AZZ has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $128.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 466,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after acquiring an additional 321,611 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 376,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 198,036 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,429,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AZZ by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,961,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,031,000 after buying an additional 157,529 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ in the third quarter worth $16,360,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AZZ

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $353,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,485.44. This represents a 9.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,358 shares of company stock worth $659,302. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 7.52%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

