FY2027 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Raised by Scotiabank

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 6.63%.

Several other research firms have also commented on LUN. Citigroup set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$28.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$25.80 to C$29.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Ventum Financial raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.34.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$34.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,151.33, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.12. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.94 and a one year high of C$38.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

