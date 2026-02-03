Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.58. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.63 million. Novavax had a net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 217.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novavax will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Novavax by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,894,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,470,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,961,000 after acquiring an additional 275,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, that specializes in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Founded in 1987, the company has built a platform based on recombinant nanoparticle technology and its proprietary Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance immune responses.

The company’s lead product is NVX-CoV2373, a protein-based vaccine designed to elicit a robust immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

