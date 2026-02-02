YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XYZY) Short Interest Up 41.3% in January

YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XYZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,221 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the December 31st total of 5,109 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,545 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,545 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of XYZY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.00. 14,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,533. YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $90.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.39.

YieldMax XYZ Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

