Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 457,526 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 355,884 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,553 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 932,553 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Airbus Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 548,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,064. The company has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. Airbus has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EADSY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Airbus

Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company’s activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.

In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.

