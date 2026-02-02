Short Interest in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Drops By 24.2%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 48,393 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 63,860 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,881 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 33,881 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Stock Performance
VSLU stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.72. 106,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,657. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $45.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.96.
Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF
About Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF
The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.
