Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.24 and last traded at $110.5560, with a volume of 852920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.27.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average is $100.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

