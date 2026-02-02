Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.89 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $9.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $5.89, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 79.30% and a net margin of 38.18%.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.19. 2,136,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.80 and its 200 day moving average is $179.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.37. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $193.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59.

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 216 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,466. This trade represents a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 53,639 shares in the company, valued at $9,976,854. This trade represents a 0.90% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 2,192 shares of company stock worth $407,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.64.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed?use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high?profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open?air centers, outlet properties and mixed?use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

