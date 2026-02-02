ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Stock Price Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.42 and last traded at $63.43. 7,515,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 7,882,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.87.
- Positive Sentiment: Major banks and strategists still bullish on long-term gold, supporting upside for leveraged gold exposure over the medium term. J.P. Morgan projects gold at $6,300/oz by end-2026, a reminder that some institutional forecasts favor higher gold despite the current rout. J.P. Morgan expects gold prices reach $6,300/oz by end of 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank reiterated a multi-year bullish gold view (a $6,000 target), which supports the narrative that today’s weakness could be a correction within a longer bullish trend — positive for UGL holders with a longer horizon. Gold sell-off did not derail Deutsche Bank’s bullish $6,000 target
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts (UBS, Metals Focus) and gold investors describe the recent drops as a severe correction rather than a structural bull-market end — this suggests potential for volatility and intermittent rebounds rather than a clear trend change. Silver and gold moves a correction and bull case not broken, says UBS
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple technical/market-commentary pieces note oversold conditions and short-term bounce attempts as traders hunt for value; intraday support zones are being tested — this can produce quick snap-backs in UGL but also further whipsaw risk. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Gold Market Hunts for Value After Sharp Selloff
- Neutral Sentiment: Billionaire investor commentary (Thomas Kaplan) frames the sell-off as short-term volatility and reaffirms long-term bullish posture — useful context but not an immediate market stabilizer. Why billionaire investor Thomas Kaplan isn’t stressing about gold and silver’s historic sell-off
- Negative Sentiment: The immediate trigger: markets are pricing a Fed under Kevin Warsh, boosting rate/liquidity expectations and prompting a sharp liquidation in gold and silver — this has driven the bulk of UGL’s decline today. How to trade the market spiral as investors dump gold, silver and oil
- Negative Sentiment: Clear market pain: reports show a deepening sell-off across gold, silver and base metals (sharp percentage drops and record volatility), which directly pressures UGL because of its leveraged exposure. High trading volume confirms forced/rapid selling. Gold, silver and copper sell-off deepens
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19.
ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency. The Funds may purchase United States Treasury Bills, agency securities, and other high-credit quality short-term fixed income or similar securities with original maturities of one year or less.
