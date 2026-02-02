ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Stock Price Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGLGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.42 and last traded at $63.43. 7,515,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 7,882,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.87.

Key ProShares Ultra Gold News

Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Gold this week:

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGL. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold by 711.7% in the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 1,665.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Gold

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency. The Funds may purchase United States Treasury Bills, agency securities, and other high-credit quality short-term fixed income or similar securities with original maturities of one year or less.

