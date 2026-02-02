Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 222,054 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the December 31st total of 144,352 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,408 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,408 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,131. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $257.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted bacteriophage therapies to address antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. The company’s proprietary platform harnesses naturally occurring viruses that selectively infect and destroy bacterial pathogens, offering a novel approach to combating drug-resistant strains that pose significant challenges in hospital and community settings.

Armata’s pipeline includes phage-based candidates aimed at Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common cause of hospital-acquired pneumonia and infections in cystic fibrosis patients, as well as Staphylococcus aureus and other priority pathogens.

