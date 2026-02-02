Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Price Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 18,972,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 28,476,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion. The Trust invests and intends to continue to invest primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical silver bullion, and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in silver prices.

