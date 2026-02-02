Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.88 and last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 1998254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Trade Desk from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Benchmark raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $36,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 163.2% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

Featured Stories

