Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.63 and last traded at $143.4250, with a volume of 25067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BFC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank First National to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank First National from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank First National in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank First National from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Bank First National Trading Up 3.9%

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.50 and a 200 day moving average of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Bank First National had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. Analysts predict that Bank First National Corporation will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Bank First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bank First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Bank First National during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank First National by 17.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank First National by 17,650.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bank First National in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Bank First National by 22.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ: BFC) is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank’s core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

