Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 34013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

Several brokerages have commented on KNSA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Up 2.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.87 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.01%.The firm had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $514,262.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 22,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,725.36. This trade represents a 35.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 42,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,777,473.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,758.14. This represents a 57.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 119,588 shares of company stock worth $4,953,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the third quarter worth $44,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1? blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

