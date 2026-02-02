Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.350-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

RVTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.91.

RVTY traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.20. 397,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.06. Revvity has a 1-year low of $81.36 and a 1-year high of $126.57.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Revvity had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

Revvity declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Revvity by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Revvity by 5.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Revvity by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Revvity during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

