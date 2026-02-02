Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Twist Bioscience’s conference call:

Twist reported revenue of $103.7M in Q1, up 17% YoY (12th consecutive quarter of growth), raised Fiscal 2026 guidance to $435–440M , and reiterated a path to Adjusted EBITDA break-even in Q4 FY26.

in Q1, up 17% YoY (12th consecutive quarter of growth), raised Fiscal 2026 guidance to , and reiterated a path to Adjusted EBITDA break-even in Q4 FY26. AI-enabled discovery is a major growth driver — DNA synthesis & protein solutions revenue grew 27% YoY to $51.1M , the company booked >$25M of AI-related orders in FY25, and has moved from exploratory work to repeatable production workflows (noting >50,000 genes used for characterization).

, the company booked >$25M of AI-related orders in FY25, and has moved from exploratory work to repeatable production workflows (noting >50,000 genes used for characterization). Operational leverage is improving with Q1 gross margin at 52.0% and management saying ~75–80% of incremental revenue ultimately flows to gross margin, supported by existing capacity and ongoing process automation.

and management saying ~75–80% of incremental revenue ultimately flows to gross margin, supported by existing capacity and ongoing process automation. Operating expenses increased (Q1 operating expenses ex-COGS of $86.9M vs. $77.5M prior year) due to structural hires and digital/transient investments, contributing to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $13.4M and Q1 operating cash use of $24.8M .

vs. $77.5M prior year) due to structural hires and digital/transient investments, contributing to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of and Q1 operating cash use of . NGS applications remain a sizable opportunity (>$3B serviceable market, ~7% share today; Q1 NGS revenue ~$52.6M) but includes customer concentration (top-10 NGS customers ?36% of NGS revenue) and management expects 2026 growth mostly from existing partners while adding new diagnostic partners for longer-term expansion.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $41.07 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $55,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 874,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,216,257.28. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,240. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 7,940 shares of company stock valued at $292,643 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 151.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after buying an additional 1,080,722 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 934.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 628,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 567,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 688,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 405,560 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,038,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 137.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 514,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 298,331 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Stephens began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

