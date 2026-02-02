Prostatis Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Prostatis Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 93.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,420 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 701,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 287.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,526,000 after buying an additional 254,742 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,244,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,595,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 238,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF stock opened at $127.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.44. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $133.54.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance. The Company invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.