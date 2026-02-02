Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Holdings Increased by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 9.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 45,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 43.4% in the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 314,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,440,000 after buying an additional 95,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $268.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.60.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $338.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $342.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.23 and a 200 day moving average of $266.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total transaction of $10,637,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,211,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,945,705.60. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,453.08. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,066,753 shares of company stock worth $103,358,040. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.