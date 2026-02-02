Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:MFG opened at $8.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.37. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc is a major Japanese banking and financial services holding company headquartered in Tokyo. The group operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide a full range of retail, corporate and investment banking services. Its core businesses include deposit-taking and lending, transaction banking, cash management, trade finance and treasury services for both individual and institutional clients.

Beyond traditional commercial banking, Mizuho offers securities and capital markets services, investment banking, underwriting, M&A advisory, and asset management through its securities and trust banking arms.

