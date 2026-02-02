iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF $IYY Shares Sold by Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,989,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 159.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 43,127 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $168.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $116.99 and a one year high of $169.71.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

