IREN (IREN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $229.6430 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.48). IREN had a net margin of 86.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $240.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.60 million. IREN’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IREN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IREN alerts:

IREN Stock Performance

IREN stock opened at $53.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 4.26. IREN has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on IREN shares. Roth Mkm set a $94.00 price objective on IREN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IREN from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities set a $80.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of IREN from $32.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IREN

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of IREN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IREN by 113.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in IREN by 26.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in IREN by 54.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in IREN in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IREN

(Get Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.