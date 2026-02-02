Lennar Corporation (LEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on February 19th

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th.
Lennar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennar to earn $15.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.
Lennar Stock Down 1.8%
LEN stock opened at $109.26 on Monday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.89.
About Lennar
Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.
In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.
