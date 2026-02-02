Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Rises By 67.5%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,637 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the December 31st total of 6,946 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,445 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 35,445 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE PNI opened at $6.99 on Monday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PNI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from both federal and New York State income taxes. The fund is managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), a global fixed income investment firm. PNI invests primarily in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of the state of New York, its municipalities and related public authorities.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed with a focus on New York state general obligation and revenue bonds, including transportation, education, healthcare and utility-backed securities.

