19,290 Shares in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF $CGSM Bought by Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGSM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 367,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 207,173 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,706,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,517,000 after purchasing an additional 129,304 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 728,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 117,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $2,436,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year. CGSM was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

