ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) & BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Financial Survey

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) and BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and BBB Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -12.18% -39.20% -13.16% BBB Foods -2.61% -44.56% -7.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and BBB Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 1 1 2 2 2.83 BBB Foods 2 2 4 0 2.25

Risk & Volatility

ThredUp presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 146.06%. BBB Foods has a consensus target price of $35.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.91%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than BBB Foods.

ThredUp has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBB Foods has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ThredUp and BBB Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $260.03 million 2.44 -$76.99 million ($0.30) -16.93 BBB Foods $3.15 billion 1.26 $18.36 million ($0.84) -41.42

BBB Foods has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. BBB Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ThredUp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of BBB Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of ThredUp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ThredUp beats BBB Foods on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels. BBB Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

